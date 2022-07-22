Moto Razr 2022 event sets up August showdown with Galaxy Z Flip 4

Motorola plans to get the Moto Razr 2022 in front of the public before Samsung launches the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10.

Moto has confirmed a launch event for August 2 in China, where it will reveal the next-gen flippable along with the Moto X30 Pro. While Motorola has only confirmed China-based launch plans for now, the Moto Razr 2022 is highly likely to launch in Europe and the United States too.

Given the Moto Razr 2022, which will be the third major version of the rebooted range, is set to boast flagship-worthy specs for the first time, this is certainly one to keep a close eye on.

As well as the promise of a spec battle between Samsung and Moto, the price will also be important. A report earlier this week suggested Samsung may push the European price for the base 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 model up to 1080 Euros, up from the 1049 Euros price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If Moto can undercut that, while also challenging Samsung in the specs and critical acclaim department then we’d have our first real battle of the foldable era on our hands. However, considering the Moto Razr 5G was $200 more expensive than the Z Flip 3, Moto has some work to do to secure parity.

Samsung has taken a huge lead in the sector and earlier this week announced it had sold 10 million foldable phones overall. A little more competition would be good for everyone, even Samsung. And, if Apple eventually launches an iPhone Fold, the sector will be really motoring.

“Three years ago, Galaxy foldables could be summed up in a single word: radical,” said Samsung President & Head of MX Business Dr. TM Roh earlier this week. However, “what was once a novelty three years ago, is now the preferred choice for millions.”