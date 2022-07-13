Motorola shows off new-look Razr 2022 foldable

Motorola has offered a glimpse at the design of its forthcoming foldable refresh, the Razr 2022 (formerly referred to as the Razr 3).

We’ve been hearing numerous leaks and rumours concerning the new Motorola foldable over the past six months or so. We even saw some blurry hands-on footage from a popular tipster back in May.

Now, however, Motorola has officially (kind of) revealed the design of the Razr 2022. Lenovo Mobile China GM Chen Jin has taken to China’s Weibo social network with some snaps of the new device in both its closed and open states.

The open shot is the most revealing, as it confirms previous rumours that suggests a less chin-heavy design. The previous Razr is pictured above.

It appears to be a rounder, softer design than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – and, presumably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which the Razr 2022 will directly rival.

Separate from this post, Motorola also took to Weibo to reveal a brief teaser video for its new foldable. It doesn’t reveal an awful lot, but we do see the phone’s dual-camera module, shiny black finish, and a sharp analogue clock widget on the external display.

In terms of specs, Motorola previously revealed that the phone would be powered by a bang-up-to-date Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Rumour has it that the Razr 2022 will also include a 6.7-inch foldable OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a dual-camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide.