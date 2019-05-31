After Amazon accidentally shipped out the device before it was even announced, Motorola has acted quickly to make the Moto Z4 official.

Those hoping the Moto Z4 would be a return to the flagship space for Motorola might be slightly disappointed as this smartphone sits firmly in the mid-range competing against the Honor 20, OnePlus 7 and Pixel 3a. That might not be an issue though, as it still seems like an interesting device for those who still believe in the Moto Mod future.

Moto Z4 specs, features and 5G

While the Moto Z3 was powered by a chipset from the flagship 8-series line (in this case the Snapdragon 835) the Moto Z4 ditches that for the more mid-range Snapdragon 675. That’s a slight improved over the Snapdragon 670 you’ll find in the excellent Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

There is 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3600mAh battery. Moto is claiming you’ll get 2 days of use from this cell and it recharges via the brand’s Turbo Power.

The display here is 6.4-inch, bigger than the 6-inch panel on the Moto Z3 and it replaces the chunky bezel with a dewdrop notch. Inside this fairly subtle notch you’ll find a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It keeps the FHD+ resolution and remains an OLED panel.

Other notable features here you won’t see on the Z3 include an in-display fingerprint scanner and headphone jack.

Like the Moto Z3, the Z4 retains support for the Moto Mods. This is Motorola’s modular add-on system and it allows you to attach, for example, the 5G Mod to enable faster connectivity in supported areas. You’ll also bag a free Moto 360 camera Mod if you pre-order.

Moto Z4 camera

2019 is the year of the 48-megapixel camera and the Moto Z4 is joining the likes of the Honor 20 View and OnePlus 7 in packing plenty of megapixels.

This camera also boasts a wide f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and the same Night Vision mode we first saw on the Moto One Vision.

The Moto Z3 shipped with two 12-megapixel cameras on the back, so the Z4 does at least show an improvement on paper.

Moto Z4 release date and price: Is it coming to the UK?

The Moto Z4 has so far only been announced for the USA, with it not appearing on Moto’s UK site yet. It might be the case that we in the UK never seen an official release of the Moto Z4, as we got the Moto Z3 Play instead of the standard Z3. We’ll update this article when we know more.

In the USA the Moto Z4 will retail for $499.99 unlocked and ship from June 6.