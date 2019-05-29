After last year’s early Pixel 3 XL sightings, we’re quite used to spotting handsets that don’t officially exist, but this is still a first. An eagle-eyed buyer spotted a listing for the unannounced Moto Z4 on Amazon, bought it, and amazingly had it shipped out.

The listing has now been taken down, but suffice it to say that the internet remembers. You can’t imagine Motorola being too happy about that, especially as the buyer was able to publish the delivery into the unboxing video below.

Both the specs on the cached Amazon page above and the actual delivered product confirm what we shared earlier this month. While you’ve got to give Motorola credit for sticking with the modular Moto Mod add-ons for a fourth generation (LG gave up on its modules after just one outing), the other specs are an interesting blend of high end and middling.

You’ve got a device powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor backed by 4GB RAM and 128GB of external storage (expandable to 2TB via microSD). The battery is a 3600mAh affair, which should power the large 6.4-inch 2340×1080 OLED screen for a decent amount of time. There are nice little extra like an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a 3.5 headphone jack, too.

The rear camera is a 48-megapixel affair, though images are processed to 12-megapixels via “Quad Pixel” technology. For selfies, you’ve got the overkill of a 25-megapixel snapper.

The lucky receiver of the early phone has reported it’s not all plain sailing though, saying the software currently feels a touch buggy. “I’m getting lag and animation stuttering where I shouldn’t,” he posted on Reddit. “Camera software is also very buggy with autofocus going haywire when taking photographs of close subjects. I expect all this to hopefully be fixed with a day one patch.”

Assuming that happens, the poster seems pretty happy. “For $500 you can go the Pixel 3A XL route, but as someone who has invested in the Moto Mod ecosystem I think I made the right choice.”

Will you be buying a Moto Z4, when it finally gets a real release date?