Moto Razr 40 Ultra shown off in full

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Any lingering mystery surrounding the Moto Razr 40 Ultra has surely been dispelled by a leaked ad, which shows the foldable from every angle.

After successive leaks and countless well-sourced rumours, there was already very little we didn’t know about Motorola’s next compact foldable phone project after the Razr (2022).

Now well-established online tipster evleaks has posted a 44-second video ad for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It’s quite revealing.

Unfortunately, the tipster’s Twitter account is private, so you probably won’t be able to view it. However, The Verge has posted it separately if you’re interested in watching it in full.

We get various views of the Razr 40 Ultra from all angles, and in varying states of openness. We also get a good look at that huge cover display and its many wonderful widgets, including a ball maze game, message shortcuts, and full blown navigation.

The advert boasts of the foldable’s “immersive Dolby Atmos sound”, its “ultra smooth, incredibly vivid” display (which we’re expecting to be a 144Hz AMOLED), and its “infinitely flexible” hinge.

According to previous leaks, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra will be officially unveiled (alongside a plain Razr 40) on June 1, likely pre-empting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 by more than a month.

While Samsung has taken an early lead in the compact foldable market, the Razr 40 line is shaping up to be a compelling package. Besides that huge external display, we’re looking forward to Motorola’s famously clean and thoughtful approach to UI enhancement.

