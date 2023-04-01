 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fast Charge: The rumoured Motorola Razr could be the foldable to beat in 2023

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

OPINION: Foldable smartphones, while looking cool, are still a bit of a niche in the wider smartphone market, accounting for just 1.1% of smartphone use in 2022. Considering it’s only really Samsung that has served the western market with its Z Fold and Z Flip ranges however, that’s not too surprising. 

Actually, it’s not inaccurate to say that Samsung has had the lion’s share of the western foldable market in the past few years with very little competition. It feels like Samsung took advantage of this, particularly with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, both of which looked and performed fairly similar to their predecessors. Why innovate if your foldables are the only options available?

However, with more manufacturers throwing their hats into the foldable ring, 2023 could see a revolution in the foldable industry, and one rumoured smartphone in particular has got me excited. Before you interject, it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5.

In fact, it’s not even the rumoured OnePlus foldable or the Google Pixel Fold, both of which are said to launch in 2023. Instead, it’s the updated Motorola Razr (2023). 

Motorola Razr 2022 Quick View screen
Motorola Razr (2022). Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I had the chance to play with the Motorola Razr (2022) for a week at the end of last year and it’s safe to say that I fell in love with it. I’m sure it had something to do with the fact that I had the original Razr back in the early 2000s, but there’s more to it than that. Compared to the Z Flip 4, the Razr offered a better camera set-up, a gapless close and most importantly, a barely noticeable hinge.

It also had my favourite outer display of any clamshell foldable, an opinion I still hold even after using 2023’s Oppo Find N2 Flip. It was much larger than that of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and offered more functionality than the Find N2 Flip – in fact, it lets you access any Android app you want on that small 2.7-inch display. 

That’s why I’m so excited about the rumours surrounding the Motorola Razr (2023) which suggest the outer display is about to get much better. 

Motorola Razr (2023) render
Image: Evan Blass

The news comes in the form of renders from leaker Evan Blass, aka Evleaks, showcasing a Razr with a much larger cover display than the 2022 model. In fact, it essentially takes up the entirety of the cover panel at 3.6 inches, embedding the dual cameras within. It not only provides a more striking, futuristic look than other clamshell foldables on the market but it could be genuinely useful. 

Motorola Razr (2023) render
Image: Evan Blass

I used the Razr (2022)’s outer display to access apps like Hue to quickly control my lights, control YouTube playback on my TV and reply to WhatsApp messages, though admittedly it was a little small for the latter. The bigger display will likely change that, allowing me to do more on the outer display without the need to actually unfold the phone to access the larger interior screen – a process that starts out fun but quickly becomes cumbersome over time. 

If these leaks come to fruition then the Razr (2023) could have the most functional clamshell cover display on the market. Throw in other rumoured specs including an improved display and improved camera tech, and you’ve got a very tempting clamshell foldable.

Let’s just hope that Motorola’s launch is a little smoother than the 2022 variant, which first saw release in China in August 2022 before making it to parts of Europe and the UK in late 2022, with no US release on the cards at all. 

Are you excited about the Motorola Razr (2023) or has another upcoming foldable piqued your interest? Let us know on Twitter

You might like…

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: HP’s Omen Transcend 16 is a smart MacBook Pro rival

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: HP’s Omen Transcend 16 is a smart MacBook Pro rival

Adam Speight 16 mins ago
The PlayStation VR 2 is great, but it’s no surprise its sales are weak

The PlayStation VR 2 is great, but it’s no surprise its sales are weak

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
The Insta360 Flow makes other smartphone gimbals obsolete

The Insta360 Flow makes other smartphone gimbals obsolete

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
The Spotify redesign is a mess

The Spotify redesign is a mess

Max Parker 4 days ago
Apple Reality Pro could be amazing, but you shouldn’t buy it

Apple Reality Pro could be amazing, but you shouldn’t buy it

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Whispers about Oppo and OnePlus leaving the European market might be half true

Whispers about Oppo and OnePlus leaving the European market might be half true

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.