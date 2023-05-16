Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Moto Razr 40 to launch on June 1

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Motorola has confirmed a launch event for June 1 where it will announce the new Moto Razr (2023) flippable phones.

A teaser video posted to the @Moto Twitter account on Wednesday with the caption “Flip the script. June 1.” The six-second teaser shows the silhouette of a pair of folding phones behind the Moto logo.

Moto’s long awaited 2023 Razr foldable phones are expected to be launched under the Razr 40 branding.

Recent leaks have suggested there will be one flagship version called the Razr 40 Ultra. That model is expected to launch with the slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system on a chip (rather than the newer Gen 2) and will be available in a range of bright colours judging by leaked renders.

That would still be a big improvement on the Snapdragon 765G the 5G Razr device arrived with a couple of years back. The Ultra model is set to be headlined by quite a large cover screen that takes up the entire folded front of the device. So much more room for activities!

The standard Razr 40 might have a much small cover display and a vegan leather finish. This one will be more affordable than the Ultra counterpart.

razr-2023-leak

We’re really looking forward to seeing what Moto has in store with the new Razr phones. The company has been out of the game too long and Samsung has had foldables its own way with the Galaxy Z Flip series for too long.

The company has not yet confirmed the venue for the launch event on June 1, but we’ll have all of the details as they happen.

Can Moto really ‘flip the script?’ Share your thoughts @trustedreviews on Twitter.

