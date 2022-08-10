 large image

Moto Razr 2022 to undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 on price

Jon Mundy

Motorola is seemingly intent on undercutting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with official confirmation of the Moto Razr 2022 price.

Samsung launches its Galaxy Flip 4 compact foldable today, and it’s likely to be the most popular foldable phone yet. The only plausible rival within sight, at least in the short term, appears to be the Razr 2022, which will now be announced a day after Samsung’s event.

Motorola has just announced the official price for the Moto Razr 2022 in its home territory of China, and it’s certainly aggressive. Over on Weibo, Motorola chief Chen Jin has confirmed that pricing for the phone will start from 5,999 yuan, which will likely be for the 8GB/128GB entry model.

Less important than a meaningless direct conversion (it works out to £734 / $888, if you’re interested) is the comparison to Samsung’s rival Galaxy Flip range. Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 started from 7,599 yuan, and its replacement is likely to be priced at around the same point.

This could mean that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be more than 25% dearer than the Moto Razr 2022. If the latter can get anywhere close to its rival in terms of features and feel, we could have a compelling compact foldable alternative on our hands.

We already know that the Razr 2022 will come with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and a 3500mAh battery, and will seemingly pack an even faster 144Hz main display.

