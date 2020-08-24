Moto G9 Play arrives as a new budget phone contender, with a Google twist

The Moto G8 range was prolific, from the original Moto G8 itself to the Moto G8 Power and several more models. The Moto G9 Play has now been announced with a measly sub-£200 price tag.

Moto has been plugging away in the budget phone trenches for some time now, offering decent specs with a raft of features for a low, low price. The formula is set to continue with the Moto G9 Play (named Moto G9 in some regions) – a phone that combines a triple-camera setup, a beefy battery and a dedicated smart assistant button.

Related: Best cheap phones

Here’s a quick rundown of the specs for Moto’s new G9 Play:

6.5-inch HD+ LCD display

Triple-camera setup (48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, two 2-megapixel f2.4 sensors and LED flash)

8-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage (microSD for up to 512GB additional storage)

5000mAh battery

USB-C port and headphone jack

Notable highlights from those specs include the Snapdragon 662 chip, a new processor from Qualcomm making one of its first appearances by featuring in the Moto G9 Play. At this budget price, and coupled with 4GB RAM, we aren’t expecting strong performance, or even, mid-range chops but – as with other cheaper Moto offerings – it should be capable of the basics.

There’s also that whopping 5000mAh battery. We’d expect substantial battery life on the G9 Play with this size of battery, especially when powering a sub-Full HD display and lower-tier processor.

Related: Best mid-range phones

Along with the teardrop notch display, eagle-eyed readers may have noticed another interesting design choice; an extra button below the volume rocker. The extra button is a dedicated Google Assistant button, similar to Samsung’s sporting of a Bixby button from time to time. The inclusion is neat for those who are fans of the smart assistant tech, but maybe a waste of space for those who aren’t.

The Moto G9 Play is available from today at Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis, Argos and Amazon for just £159. You can pick up the handset in Sapphire Blue and Forest Green.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…