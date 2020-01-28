Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power leaks suggest imminent launches

Motorola is planning to round out its Moto G8 range of mid-range handsets in the new feature and we just learned plenty about the two devices on the way.

Following the launch of the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus last October, it looks like we’re finally going to get the standard G8 and the big battery-toting Moto G8 Power variants.

That’s according to a ‘trusted source’ speaking to XDA Developers revealing the specs for both devices, while 91 Mobiles site has posted what it claims to be a render for the Moto G8.

According to XDA, both handsets will feature the same Snapdragon 665 processor, a maximum of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Android 10. The designs will be ‘nearly identical’ with both offering punch-hole selfie cameras and physical fingerprint sensors.

The rear camera array will be vertically aligned in the top left corner of the handsets, according to the report, which also claims both will boast a primary, macro and wide-angle snapper. There are some differences though, with the Moto G8 Power boasting a slightly more advanced spec sheet that its counterpart.

The G8 Power will have an ever-so-slightly smaller display with a higher resolution. It’ll be 6.36-inches and 2300×1080, the alleged spec sheet claims, compared with the 6.39-inch 1560 x 720 screen on the standard G8.

Naturally, the G8 Power will have a larger 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, compared to the Moto G8’s 4,000mAh cell with standard 10W charging. The selfie camera will be 25-megapixels on the G8 Power and just 8-megapixels on the standard edition.

We don’t know when the company will release the smartphones, but with MWC 2020 just around the corner, we wouldn’t be surprised if the company waited until Barcelona, where it’s also expected to unveil its flagship Moto Edge phones.

