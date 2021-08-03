Realme is launching the world’s fastest magnetic wireless charger

Realme has unveiled a new MagDart magnetic wireless charger, claiming it is the “fastest in the world” for Android users.

The company unveiled the charger today, reporting it has been working on the wireless charger to compliment its latest smartphone, the Realme Flash.

The 50W wireless charger comes with the new smartphone, which features a 4500mAh battery capacity and can support up to 50W of the MagDart wireless charging. Realme claims it can charge the phone from 0% to 100% in less than an hour.

That charging time is almost the same as the Realme 50W SuperDart wired charger, for anyone wondering.

The charger is the star of the show, with an active air cooling system that helps keeps the mainboard and coil temperatures at a reasonable level, meaning the MagDart can charge at a high level for longer periods of time.

The 15W MagDart charger also holds its own record, being the thinnest magnetic wireless charger, it’s only 3.9mm, making it 26% thinner than Apple’s MagSafe charger, but still faster due to the separated coil and board design.

The smaller MagDart can still charge the 4500mAh battery from 0 to 100% in 90 minutes due to its design and the separation of the two heat sources within the charger. This theoretically means it generates less heat, thus providing longer, high power charging than rival products.

There is also a MagDart power bank and special charging case, which can be paired together to create a vertical charging station, where the phone is charged from the power bank, while the power bank is charged from the battery bank, all at the same time.

And if you’re on the go, the power bank can be attached to the smartphone on its own, so you shouldn’t ever have to worry about running low on battery.

The Realme Flash has a couple more accessories as well, including the MagDart Beauty Light, which is designed for portrait photography and can be easily connected to the phone via the MagDart, so you’ll have all the light you need for any future selfie sessions.

And for those that are still worried about the battery life of their phone, the MagDart case can enable Realme GT that is compatible with the MagDart, connecting through a Type-C connector it allows the phone to be charged wirelessly via MagDart technology.