Oppo has just announced another smartphone for anyone on a budget; the A54s will start at only £179 and is available today.

Oppo is bringing out the A54s smartphone with a 6.52-inch screen that features Eye care Display, which Oppo claims keeps the user’s eye health in mind.

The LCD liquid crystal display provides clear visuals, and the phone will dim or brighten the screen depending on your environment, with the AI Smart Backlighting function providing a customised backlight experience so you don’t have to keep altering your brightness settings.

This smartphone also comes with a triple-lens camera, including a 50MP main camera with a 2MP depth lens and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is also 8MP, so you should be able to snap some quality selfies.

The depth camera, or Bokeh camera, also helps to blur the background of photos, making your photos more visually interesting and detailed than regular shots.

The A54s also had a 5000mAh battery, with Oppo claiming that users will get a high performance all day long. On 100% battery, the A54s can manage 34 hours of call time and 21 hours of video streaming playback, respectively, with Oppo saying that there won’t be any need to rush to the nearest outlet halfway through the day.

The A54s also has been designed to reduce battery consumption when possible, even in scenarios where your phone is lying dormant.

Activating Super Nighttime Standby during the evening offers eight hours of capacity while only consuming 1.32% of power, so if you turned this on just before bed, your phone will be ready to go as soon as you are.

You can activate the A54s using the side fingerprint unlock button for a more streamlined experience when picking up your phone.

The A54s also comes with ColorOS 11.1, with features like FlexDrop, which allows you to open multiple apps at once for seamless multitasking. Plus, the smartphone comes with Google Lens OCR, so you can translate languages you don’t know while travelling.

The A54s comes in Crystal Black and is available today at both EE and Oppo’s e-store, with the smartphone starting at just £179.