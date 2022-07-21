Minecraft blocks the blockchain with blanket NFT ban

If you’re getting concerned about the creeping influence of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in video games, Minecraft is taking a stand by blocking the blockchain.

Developer Mojang has issued a scathing statement, saying the controversial digital asset technology does not align with Minecraft values of “creative inclusion and playing together.”

In a lengthy blog post, Mojang criticises the technology and explains why it is banned from the platform, claiming it is “not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots.”

The developer does little to suggest it believes NFTs are anything but the latest scam-laden crypto-grift to befall the tech sector. It says the tech encourages profiteering, and says they may end up costing the gamers who buy them. It mentions NFTs are often sold at artificially inflated and fraudulent prices.

The meatiest part of the post reads: “NFTs, however, can create models of scarcity and exclusion that conflict with our Guidelines and the spirit of Minecraft.”

“Each of these uses of NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together. NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots. The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.”

Mojang does leave the door open in the future to reverse the ban, if the tech can be shown to have legitimate value which, quite frankly it has not to date.

The post adds: “We will also be paying close attention to how blockchain technology evolves over time to ensure that the above principles are withheld and determine whether it will allow for more secure experiences or other practical and inclusive applications in gaming. However, we have no plans of implementing blockchain technology into Minecraft right now.”