Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: What do we know so far?

It’s almost been a year since Microsoft last updated its Surface Laptop line with the Surface Laptop 4. Now, rumours have begun to emerge regarding its successor, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

Read on to discover everything we know about the Surface Laptop 5, including design, specs, when we expect it to arrive and how much it could cost.

Microsoft hasn’t officially announced a release date for the Surface Laptop 5.

The company’s release schedule for the Surface Laptop has varied in the past. The Surface Laptop 4 came out on April 13 2021, while the Surface Laptop 3 launched in October 2019 and the Surface Laptop 2 in October 2018. The original Surface Laptop was announced all the way back in 2017.

This makes it difficult to determine when exactly the next laptop will launch, as the device could return to its annual October release schedule, or face another two-year gap and launch in 2023.

Windows Central has predicted that the laptop will arrive in the second half of 2022.

Price

We also don’t know how much the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 will cost at this point, but we’d expect it to fall in line with previous laptops in the range.

The Surface Laptop 4 started at £999, as did the Surface Laptop 3, so the Surface Laptop 5 is likely to cost around the same mark.

Specs

We haven’t seen a massive number of leaks appear for the Surface Laptop 5 at this point.

Windows Central says we can expect Intel 12th Gen and Ryzen 6000 series processor options, but the largest amount of information comes from a leaked spec sheet found on Windows Prime.

The spec sheet – which resembles the other spec sheets on Microsoft’s website – teases a “new improved design with PixelSense Flow 120Hz display”.

The laptop will apparently continue to come in two sizes: 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The 13.5-inch version will seemingly feature a 2256 x 1504 resolution, while the 15-inch version will pack a 2256 x 1504 display. Both screens will have an aspect ratio of 3:2, a contrast ratio of 1500:1 and Dolby Vision support. Both will also be Surface Pen and touch enabled.

Surface Laptop 4

According to the leak, the laptops will be powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors (i5 or i7 for the 13.5-inch, and i7 for the 15-inch). There’s also the options of a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 6680U processor (Microsoft Surface Edition) for the 13.5-inch laptop, or an 8-core Ryzen 7 6980U version for the 15-inch model, though these two will only be available in select configurations.

The laptops supposedly come with 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD storage and pack up to 17.5 to 21 hours of battery life depending on your configuration. We’d expect the Surface Laptop 5 to come running Windows 11 out of the box.

Of course, all of these specs are courtesy of a single leak, so it’s worth remaining sceptical for now. That said, everything seems plausible, with Microsoft likely to upgrade its laptop with the latest generation of processors.

Design

The Surface Laptop range has been crying out for design refresh for years now, with the bezel surrounding the screen starting to look very chunky and outdated.

Fortunately, the latest leak indicates that the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 could see a ‘new improved design’. It doesn’t clarify what that ‘improved’ design could entail, but we’re assuming it would involve slimming down the screen bezel.

Surface Laptop 4 ports

The upcoming laptop apparently features a Windows Hello 1080p camera, dual Studio Mics and quad Omnisonic Dolby Atmos-supporting speakers, and comes in four finishes: Platinum, Ice Blue, Matte Black and Sandstone.

For ports, there are two USB-C inputs, one USB-A, a 35mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port. It looks like the Surface Laptop 5 could become the first device in the range to support Thunderbolt, which would enable faster data transfer speeds and additional functionality such as being able to output to an external display.

There isn’t much else on the Windows Prime website aside from the spec sheet, however, so its worth taking much of the above with a grain of salt until we hear more information. Keep this page bookmarked for more updates on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.