Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 vs Surface Laptop 4: Is newer better?

Microsoft announced a plethora of new hardware during its latest event, including the new Surface Laptop 5.

We’ve found the key differences between the new Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Laptop 4 so you can see which one is best for you, and which should pack the most power.

The Surface Laptop 5 is powered by 12th Gen Intel chips

The latest Surface Laptop runs on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core laptop processors. Microsoft claims that this generation is 50% more powerful than its predecessor, which we will be sure to test during our review.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 5 will be available with the Intel Core i5-1245U and i7-1265U processors, while the 15-inch model can only be configured with the latter.

The Surface Laptop 4 was powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core processors instead.

The Surface Laptop 4 comes with AMD and Intel processors

The Surface Laptop 4 can be found with either an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU or an AMD Ryzen mobile processor, giving users a little more choice when it comes to the internals of the laptop.

Unlike its younger sibling, the Surface Laptop 5 does not come with any options for AMD processors, only offering 12th-generation Intel Core chips in an i5 and i7 variation. This means that anyone who is partial to an AMD Ryzen processor will be out of luck when it comes to the latest laptop, although we would expect that the Surface Laptop 5 will pack a more impressive performance since it’s using a more recent processor.

The Surface Laptop 5 comes with Thunderbolt 4

Microsoft hasn’t altered the port selection of the latest Surface Laptop too much, but it does come with one key difference. Both the Surface Laptop 5 and its predecessor house a USB-C and a USB-A 3.1 port, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack and a Surface Connect port.

However, the Surface Laptop 5 now features Thunderbolt 4 for its single USB-C port. Thunderbolt 4 was developed by Intel and while it looks like a USB-C port, it has more features. This includes a higher bandwidth, with the power to support multiple 4K displays. This is an improvement on the Surface Laptop 4 and will give the latest laptop a wider array of uses.

The Surface Laptop 5 has a new colour option

The latest Surface Laptop comes in a brand new colour, as well as the colours that the series is used to. It can be found in Platinum with Alcantara, Matte Black, Sandstone and the new Sage.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 4 can be brought from the Microsoft store in Platinum with Alcantara, Sandstone, Matte Black and Ice Blue. This means that Ice Blue is exclusive to the Surface Laptop 4, while the latest generation brought in Sage as the newest colour option.