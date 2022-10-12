Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus vs Surface Studio 2

Microsoft has decided to upgrade the Surface Studio 2 with the Surface Studio 2+.

To understand how this new all-in-one PC will compare to the Surface Studio 2, which launched back in 2019, keep reading, as we are going to go through all of the key differences.

The Surface Studio 2+ packs an 11th-gen Intel processor

One of the biggest issues with the Surface Studio 2 was its lacklustre processor; the Intel Core i7-7820HQ is a 7th-generation processor, which was already a few generations late in 2019.

Microsoft seems to have mostly rectified this issue with the Surface Studio 2+, which now uses an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H chip. While this will provide a massive jump in performance, it’s also interesting that Microsoft didn’t use the more recent 12th-generation Intel processors, especially since the latest Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are boasting Alker Lake chips.

Microsoft claims that the Surface Studio 2+ offers double the CPU speed when compared to its predecessor, and is 5x more powerful than the first Surface Studio, which makes it the better option in terms of overall performance.

Image Credit (Microsoft)

The Surface Studio 2+ features an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU

Microsoft didn’t just update the CPU for the latest Surface Studio 2+, it’s also upgraded the GPU.

The last Surface Studio came in two flavours in terms of graphics cards depending on which CPU you chose, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070.

Microsoft has improved on this with the Surface Studio 2+. While it only comes with one GPU option, it boasts the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, which has twice the graphics performance of its predecessor, according to the company.

This should make it better equipped for intensive creative tasks like 4K editing or 3D animation, and it should be able to run most games at 1080p without issue. However, it’s worth pointing out that Microsoft is using the laptop GPU rather than the desktop variation, as it won’t be quite as speedy as a proper graphics card.

Thunderbolt 4 is supported on the Surface Studio 2+

Thunderbolt 4 was an odd omission for the last Surface Studio, especially since this device was marketed as a creative workstation. Our review notes that this made transferring large files more awkward.

Thankfully, the Surface Studio 2+ has fixed this mistake. The latest laptop includes 3x USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, as well as 3x USB-A 3.1 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

The inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 should make it easier for users to transfer large files as it has much faster transfer rates. Overall, its inclusion on the Surface Studio 2+ is a massive upgrade and will be more enticing to those looking for a creative workstation.

Image Credit (Microsoft) Surface Studio 2

The Surface Studio 2+ comes with Windows 11 out of the box

Since the Surface Studio 2 launched in 2019, it came with Windows 10 by default. Now, the Surface Studio 2+ is being treated to Windows 11, which makes sense considering this device was designed by Microsoft.

This device has been optimised for Windows 11, with the ability to split the 28-inch screen into four different app windows, and fluid navigation between applications.