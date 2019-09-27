Microsoft is seriously hyping its October 2 Surface event and we can’t wait

Microsoft is actively stoking expectations for its Surface event on October 2, promising “new and innovative things” are on the way.

The sentiment underscores Microsoft’s supreme confidence in what it is preparing to announce next week at the showcase in New York City. It also gives us, avid onlookers, greater reason to believe we’ll be seeing more than just new takes on existing products.

This would lend credence to the expectation the long-awaited dual-screened device codenamed ‘Centaurus’ will finally make its debut during the vent, which will be live streamed on Twitter.

According to recent reports, Microsoft is targeting a 2020 release date for the device, which will be a tablet/laptop hybrid with a pair of screens, rather the traditional physical keyboard. It could be the flagship device ahead of a number of like-minded devices from third-party manufacturers launching throughout next year.

Microsoft will probably unleash new versions of its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices too. Earlier this week we exclusively revealed the Surface Laptop 3 won’t be ditching Intel processors for their AMD-based counterparts. This means 9th or 10th generation Intel Core i-Series processors will likely be on board Microsoft’s flagship notebook.

Perhaps we’ll get a new Surface Go tablet, along with the launch of the bi-annual Windows 10 update too? Microsoft is also promising new Surface “experiences” but knowledge of the specifics is limited. We’re also yet to figure out the significance in the #pumped hashtag Microsoft is using to promote this event.

The event starts at 10am New York Time on Wednesday October 2, which is 3pm BST. Naturally, we’ll be following all the action as Microsoft unveils the latest Surface devices in the popular range. October is now shaping up to be an intriguing month with the Google Pixel event and new iPad Pro models possibly on the way.

