Microsoft Surface Event Live Stream: How to watch Centaurus reveal

Microsoft is hosting its next Surface event in October, which is shaping up to be a bumper month in the tech world.

In a tweet from the Microsoft Surface account, Microsoft revealed more details asking fans to “tune into see what’s next” on October 2. The event, confirmed last month, will be live streamed on Twitter from 10am eastern time, which is 3pm UK time, meaning many Brits will have to follow along during work hours.

The image presented alongside the tweet appears to be hinting at the host city for the event rather than any products we might see during the event. The bottom right quadrant of the Surface Logo looks like it might be representing the Empire State building in New York, but that’s just conjecture on our part.

Related: Best laptop 2019

So, what can we expect from Microsoft’s latest Surface event? Hopefully we’ll see the much-vaunted Surface Centaurus, the dual-screen device Microsoft is believed to have been working on for the last couple of years.

According to recent reports, Microsoft is targeting a 2020 release date for the device, which will be a tablet laptop hybrid with a pair of screens rather the traditional physical keyboard. It could be the flagship device ahead of a number of like-minded devices from third-part manufacturers launching throughout next year.

Elsewhere, we’re likely to get refreshed Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices, with the possibility of a new Surface Go tablet. The new hardware is also likely to coincide with the launch of the bi-annual Windows 10 update.

Microsoft is also promising new Surface “experiences” (via ZDnet) which could see the launch of new products and services. Also being rumoured is a Surface-branded Bluetooth speaker.

Naturally, we’ll be following all the action as Microsoft unveils the latest Surface devices in the popular range. October is now shaping up to be an intriguing month with the Google Pixel event and new iPad Pro models possibly on the way.

What are you hoping for from the Microsoft event? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …