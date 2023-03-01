Microsoft is replacing Windows 11 next year – report

Remember when Microsoft said Windows 10 would be the last Windows before surprisingly announcing Windows 11 back in 2021?

In some ways, it still feels like Windows 11 only just arrived, but Microsoft may be planning to usurp the desktop operating system as soon as 2024.

Windows 12 may be on the way much sooner than many may have thought, according to hints from both Intel and Microsoft. If that’s comes to fruition we may begin to see major Windows versions launch every three years once again.

A now-deleted tweet from known leaker @leaf_hobby (via VideoCardz) appeared to show internal information from Intel regarding its forthcoming Meteor Lake CPUs. Windows 12 is mentioned as a supported platform.

The now deleted documentation (from the deleted tweet) reads:

MTL-S has additional 5.0 x4 from CPU(for M.2?)

5.0 x16

5.0 x4

4.0 x4

From CPU Direct

No AVX512 Z890 has additional 4.0 x4 from chipset, x24 Gen4 lanes total

Wi-Fi 7 debut It says support windows 12 on OS list(?) Now only 6P+8E and 6P+16E, 8P under dev?

That’s everything I know

While both Microsoft and Intel refused to comment on the post, Microsoft itself has been cagey about the prospect of a Windows 12 launch.

In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing Yusuf Mehdi said: “As we start to develop future versions of Windows we’ll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience.”

What Windows 12 could deliver other than a greater focus on AI remains to be seen. Earlier this week, we got news Microsoft is integrating the new Bing AI chatbot directly into the Windows 11 taskbar – perhaps prematurely.

The company has also made a major strides in adding iMessage compatibility (albeit limited) to the Windows 11 Messages app thanks to a new Phone Link app for iOS.