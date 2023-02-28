Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot is expanding faster than anyone thought

Microsoft is wasting zero time in integrating the new Bing AI chatbot into the main Windows 11 operating system.

Just a couple of weeks after the software giant announced the controversial ChatGPT-based tool, it is being integrated into the Windows 11 taskbar. Front and centre in Windows 11.

Save £20 on the AirPods Pro 2 Amazon has cut the price of the AirPods Pro 2 further, cutting £20 from the RRP. Amazon

Save £20

Now £229.99 View Deal

Those who have been invited to test the AI-assisted search tool will now have access to the conversational artificially intelligent chatbot from directly from the desktop.

If you have access, you’ll be able to access the updated Windows taskbar with Bing AI after installing today’s Windows 11 update.

In a blog post, Windows Chief Panos Panay says: “Today, we take the next major step forward adding to the incredible breadth and ease of use of the Windows PC by implementing a typable Windows search box and the amazing capability of the new AI-powered Bing directly into the taskbar. Putting all your search needs for Windows in one easy to find location.”

This is quite an aggressive and confident move from Microsoft as it seeks to capitalise on the momentum and notoriety Bing AI has gained in the last few weeks.

Microsoft appears to be sensing an opportunity to establish itself as a leader in the market, especially with Google seemingly on the back foot.

“The search box is one of the most widely used features on Windows,” Panay adds, “with over half a billion users every month, and now with the typeable Windows search box and the new AI-powered Bing front and centre to this experience you will be empowered to find the answers you’re looking for, faster than ever before.”

Have you tried Bing AI yet? Do you feel the technology is ready for prime time yet? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.