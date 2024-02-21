The first Xbox exclusives to hit Switch have been revealed

The first two Switch games to break free of Xbox and PC exclusivity have been revealed.

During a Nintendo Direct stream on Wednesday, we learned that Pentiment and Grounded, will be coming to the much-loved hybrid console.

First up is Pentiment and you’ll be able to get that pretty quickly. It’ll be available on Nintendo Switch from tomorrow – February 22.

Pentiment (which means a reappearance in a painting of an original drawn or painted element which was painted over by the artist) is developed by Obsidian and sees you take on the role of a 16th century European artist tasked with solving murders, mysteries, and scandals.

You’ll have to wait a while longer for the multiplayer game, the Honey I Shrunk The Kids meets Minecraft adventure called Grounded. That’s not out until April 2. You’ll be able to play in online, cross-platform co-op with up to three additional friends. You can play a solo campaign too.

You can see the third-party Nintendo Direct showcase below. The Grounded showcase begins at 0:30 in. Pentiment is available at 19 minutes. It was cool seeing both games taglined Xbox Game Studios during the launch.

We now know two of the four Xbox exclusive games that’ll be available on “the other consoles”. It remains to be seen when the other half of the equation will be known, but Microsoft has said it’ll be up to the publishers. Microsoft has made no promises about further games being announced.

Last week, Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer revealed the thinking behind the controversial decision: “We’ve made the decision we’re going to take four games to the other consoles. Just four games, not a change of our fundamental exclusive strategy. We’re making these decisions for some specific reasons. We make every decision with the long-term health of Xbox in mind.

“And the long-term health of Xbox means a growing platform, our games performing, building the best platform for creators and reaching as many players as we can. This is an interesting point in time for us to use what some of the other platforms have right now to help grow our francises. So we’re going to do that.”