Microsoft and SEGA team up on ‘Super Game’ project

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft and SEGA have announced they are partnering up on the latter’s “Super Game” project that promises a new approach to game development.

The two companies have announced a “strategic alliance” where Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform can be used to assist with the production of “large scale global games.”

Not much is known about the partnership thus far, but SEGA says its Super Game strategy revolves around creating games where “the key focuses are ‘global’, ‘online’, ‘community’ and ‘IP utilisation’.” In a statement SEGA said it’s all about creating a next-generation game development environment with reliable cloud-based performance for masses of players to enjoy.

Sega president Yukio Suino commented said: “We are very pleased to announce today that we are considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft to help develop SEGA’s new ‘Super Game’ initiative as well as build a next-generation game development environment.

“By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world; in this regard, we aim to build an alliance that utilises both Sega’s powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft’s cutting-edge technology and development environment.”

In a statement of its own, Microsoft’s Sarah Bond says both companies will be looking to create “unique gaming experiences for the future.”

She said: “SEGA has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a tremendous partner over the years. We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft cloud technologies. Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and Sega alike.”

What are your hopes for the Sega and Microsoft alliance? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
