Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake ‘Delta’ confirmed for PS5

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remaster during the PlayStation Showcase.

In a very brief teaser trailer during the live stream on May 24, Sony revealed the revamping of the Kojima Productions game, which first arrived on the PS2 nearly 20-years ago in 2004.

The game will be marketed at Metal Gear Solid Delta (hence the green triangle) and the release will see the return of the franchise following a five year hiatus following Metal Gear Survive which arrived all the way back in 2018.

Reports prior to the PlayStation Showcase had tipped the reveal, but also suggested it would be a multi-platform release rather than a PlayStation exclusive. We’ll have to wait and see on that front.

The trailer for the game only offers a brief look at the game’s legendary protagonist at the end of a sequence embodying the food chain from ant to giant terrifying river monster of some kind. The trailer ends showing Snake appearing from the shadows as the game’s theme tune plays in the back ground.

The game will be accompanied by the release of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which features the first three games. Launch is planned for this autumn. You can see the reveal trailer below, but there’s no actual gameplay footage just yet.

More to follow…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

