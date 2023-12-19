Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Meta Quest Pro update will set tongues wagging

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Here’s what virtual, augmented and mixed reality has been missing for all these years – tongue tracking!

Thankfully, the Meta Quest Pro can now monitor the movements of your mouth meat thanks to the latest version of the company’s OpenXR face tracking tech.

Save 29% on the Xbox Series X

Save 29% on the Xbox Series X

Amazon is now selling the Xbox Series X for £342, which is a whopping 29% saving on the £479.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 29%
  • Now £342
View Deal

As spotted by UploadVR, the update now means the headset can track how far your tongue is stuck out. While the perverted minds among you might think of some other uses, the main use case for the update is to allow people to be more expressive in their facial expressions than previously.

As the UploadVR writer points out, the absence of tongue movement can “break the illusion” for VR avatars.

While we haven’t seen much in the way of adoption from third-party developers yet, Korejan is using it for its face-tracking model app. You can see it in the video below.

Once the Meta Avatars SDK has been updated to support the feature we may see more widespread adoption.

The update comes as the future of Meta’s high-end mixed reality headset continues to be unclear.

Reports easier this year suggested it had been discontinued amid poor sales and that a planned sequel had been cancelled. Reasoning was was partially attributed to Meta’s to differentiate itself from Apple’s expensive approach to mixed reality with the Vision Pro and a desire to focus on the more affordable Meta Quest 3, which has AR features. However, the report was subsequently rebuffed by Meta.

The 33% price cut not withstanding, it might be significant that Meta is still working on enhancing the experience via software updates that introduce new features.

You might like…

Meta Quest Pro Review

Meta Quest Pro Review

Lewis Painter 6 months ago
Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest Pro: Is the Apple headset worth it?

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest Pro: Is the Apple headset worth it?

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?

PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?

Gemma Ryles 11 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words