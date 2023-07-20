Meta Quest Pro range reportedly dead

Meta has reportedly pulled the plug on the Meta Quest Pro and has cancelled development on the Meta Quest Pro 2.

The Information’s sources say the current generation of the high-end mixed reality headset will only be built until component supplies run out. Those sources even say the decision was made to inform suppliers to halt production on those parts as soon as the beginning of this year. The headset only went on sale last October.

With the second-generation device also reportedly scuppered, Meta’s focus would exclusively be on affordable virtual and augmented reality experiences for consumers.

That’s would draw a line in the sand between Meta and Apple, which has gone the whole hog with the highest end solution possible – the $3,499 Apple Vision Pro. The Quest Pro launched at £1499/$1499 and was still much cheaper by comparison.

We can only assume there’s been a tepid reception for the headset has been responsible for Meta reportedly abandoning the premium experience.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we gave the Meta Quest 2 a middling 3.5 star score from a possible five. We cited the lack of killer AR apps, lack of comfort during long periods of wear and the limited battery life. Meta is currently preparing to launch the third version of its mega popular Quest headset which follows on from the sales juggernaut of the second in the series.

Announced in June with a higher price of £499, the Meta Quest 3 will include a slimmer design, new Touch Plus controllers, a processor that’s twice as fast as its predecessor, and higher resolution displays. It’ll go on sale this autumn.

Crucially, the Quest 3 will have colour augmented reality when it lands later this year. That lessens the need to splash out the extra thousand quid on the Pro range.

Where this leaves people who have splashed out just shy of £1,500 for a Meta Quest Pro remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely they’ll be too chuffed at the prospect of Meta abandoning the format almost as soon as it landed on shelves.