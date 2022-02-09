Mario Kart 9: What to expect from Nintendo’s next racer

New leaks suggest that a Mario Kart 9 game could be in the works for the Nintendo Switch and could feature a big twist on the popular racing series.

Nintendo leaker @LeakyPandy claims the next entry in the series will be called Mario Kart Crossroads, and will include playable characters from Nintendo games outside of the Mario universe. These apparently include Advance Wars, Animal Crossing, Arms, F-Zero, Kid Icarus, Splatoon and The Legend of Zelda.

This wouldn’t be a huge surprise, as Nintendo has already added Link and the Inklings to the roster in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It would make a lot of sense for Nintendo to expand this idea for Mario Kart 9 and follow the same route as the Smash Bros. series.

The leaker also claims there will be new items and race courses from these additional Nintendo properties, opening up a mountain of new possibilities for the series.

Nintendo could potentially shake up other core gameplay elements too, with @LeakyPandy suggesting players will only have one item slot, while coins will be removed from the game.

Of course, Nintendo hasn’t confirmed any of these details just yet, so it’s worth taking everything with a pinch of salt. But if you want to check out more rumours for Mario Kart 9, keep reading on.

There has been no credible information regarding a potential release date for Mario Kart 9, although rumours suggest it is in active development.

It’s entirely possible that Nintendo announces Mario Kart 9 during tonight’s Nintendo Direct presentation, so we’ve got our fingers crossed for a sneak peek.

Gameplay and leak

There has been no official information about the Mario Kart 9 gameplay just yet, so everything we know so far is based on rumour and speculation.

Renowned leaker @LeakyPandy claims that Mario Kart 9 will be a huge turning point for the series, as it will include multiple Nintendo IPs outside of the Mushroom Kingdom. That means the likes of Animal Crossing, F-Zero, Splatoon and The Legend of Zelda could all be involved, with their respective characters joining the roster, as well as new items and level designs.

If accurate, Mario Kart would essentially be copying the Smash Bros. format, opening up the number of possibilities to the series rather than just using assets from the Super Mario universe.

The leak also claims Mario Kart 9 will be ditching coins and limiting players to one item slot. There will apparently be both small and big item boxes this time round, with the former featuring the likes of single shells and mushrooms, while the latter will offer multiple shells and stars.

Of course, this information is provided by one source on Twitter, so it isn’t exactly reliable. But it does sound plausible, allowing Nintendo to make use of a wider span of content to keep the game active for as long as possible. Nintendo has found a lot of success with Smash Bros. Ultimate, so a similar tactic would make a lot of sense.

For more news and updates on Mario Kart 9, make sure to keep this page bookmarked.