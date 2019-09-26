Marantz introduces high-performance PM7000N integrated amplifier

Marantz has introduced the PM7000N integrated amplifier, which is the company’s first fully discrete hi-fi amp with High-res music streaming capabilities

The PM7000N arrives on the scene with a host of features, offering versatility to potential buyers with its multi-room streaming, multitude of connections and phono input.

With an RRP of £999 (€1,199, $999), the PM7000N continues Marantz’s ethos of producing the best possible sound quality. Inside the unit, the digital circuit has been placed into a shielded case to minimize any potential interference.

To add to this, the PM7000N also comes with Pure Mode. It disables USB-A, Network, Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth connectivity, “either individually or simultaneously”, turning it into an analogue amplifier.

Other features include built-in HEOS, allowing listeners to stream music tracks from services such as Amazon Music (HD), Spotify, Tidal, Deezer as well as their own local music file libraries.

The inclusion of HEOS also means that users can stream music content throughout the house to any other HEOS-enabled speaker or unit. File support for High-res audio streaming includes 24-bit/192kHz FLAC and DSD5.6 among other formats. If HEOS streaming isn’t possible, the PM7000N also offers AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

The PM7000N shows some love for vinyl lovers with the ability to connect their turntable to the PM7000N’s phono input. It features a new integrated phono input design that accommodates a FET (field-effect transistor) in the input stage. This simplifies the signal path and lowers distortion, with Marantz claiming that it improves the overall purity of the signal.

Connections are comprised of four analogue inputs and one analogue output; one coaxial and two optical digital inputs, as well as a USB-A input for High Resolution audio files and a subwoofer output. The presence of the digital inputs adds the PM7000N’s flexibility, opening up the ability to connect to a TV, set-top box, Blu-ray or DVD player.

All of the digital inputs are capable of automatically waking the PM7000N when an audio signal is passed through, and the TV remote control can be used to operate the master volume control, mute, power on/off and source selection on the PM7000N.

“There is an increasing demand from enthusiasts and audiophiles who desire easy access to their favourite music streaming services, particularly high-resolution content from providers such as Amazon Music HD and Tidal,” said Emmanuel Millot, Senior Director Brand Management at Marantz.

“The PM7000N offers the best of both worlds by maintaining Marantz’s rich audiophile legacy of Hi-Fi 2-channel integrated amplifiers while embracing market demand for access to streaming.”

The PM7000N goes on sale November 15th.

