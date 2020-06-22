What will be announced at WWDC 2020? News, leaks and rumours

Apple is set to unveil a number of new devices during the upcoming WWDC 2020 keynote event, with updates on iOS 14 and new MacBooks expected to feature.

This will be the event’s 31st year, with Apple suggesting WWDC20 will be “the biggest WWDC to date.” The event will also be digital-only due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Rumours suggest there could be multiple big announcements, including information on iOS 14, Apple’s new MacBook strategy and a complete design overhaul of the iMac.

We’ve gathered up all the rumours and news into one place, so you can get a potential sneak peak at all the big WWDC 2020 news without having to endlessly trawl the web. Of course, none of this can be confirmed – and Apple is almost guaranteed to have a surprise – but with some renowned leakers dishing the dirt, we’re pretty confident with some of the details.

When is WWDC 2020?

The WWDC 2020 keynote will take place on Monday 22 June at 6pm BST (10am PT). That’s today.

The livestream will be available to the public, either through YouTube, the Apple.com website or the official Apple TV app.

What will be announced at WWDC 2020?

The latest rumours suggest that WWDC will purely be a software event, with hardware releases either kept to a minimum or not happening at all. This news comes from Jon Prosser, a twitter leaker who has been pretty successful with accurate news over the past few months.

Of course, this is not confirmed and there have been numerous hardware products pegged for a release of which you can see below.

MacBook ARM

The most exciting rumoured devices for WWDC 2020 is the MacBook ARM, which is supposedly a new 12-inch MacBook featuring an Apple-made processor (not dissimilar to the ones found in iPhones and iPads).

The new Apple-made chip will apparently allow the company to make one of its slimmest and lightest laptops yet, adopting a similar design to the likes of the Galaxy Book S.

While Apple is expected to confirm the existence of the MacBook ARM next week, the laptop apparently won’t ship until 2021. However, it’s still something to get excited about, marking a big change for future Macs with Apple rumoured to eventually ditch Intel altogether.

We’re also expecting to hear more about macOS 10.16 during the keynote event, although there haven’t been many leaks to suggest what we see on this front.

iMac 2020

Apple will also apparently give some attention to its desktop computer next week, as the iMac is rumoured to get a significant redesign.

Renowned Twitter leaker Sonny Dickson suggests the iMac 2020 will see a super-slim bezel, while also featuring an AMD Navi GPU and T2 security chip.

Previous reports suggested a thinner bezel will allow Apple to increase the screen size from 21.5-inches to 23-inches, and then replace the existing entry-level model.

Details are thin on the processor, but we’re hoping Apple will use the new 10th Generation Intel Core desktop chips for a bang up-to-date performance.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Apple frequently uses WWDC to reveal its latest software updates for its iPhone and iPad devices, so it’s a no-brainer to expect Tim Cook to do the same this year with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

The most interesting rumour about iOS 14 is that Apple is going to abandon tradition and could call the new software ‘iPhone OS’ instead. Since Apple switched over to iPadOS last year, such a rebrand would make a lot of sense.

But what new features will we see? Automatic translation in Safari has been suggested, following in the footsteps of Chrome. Having widgets on the homescreen is another, while Apple is also supposedly planning on offering a list format for installed apps in the same vein as the Apple Watch.

A string of new Messages features have also been rumoured such as being able to retract sent texts, tag specific people in group chats and being able to mark a message as unread so you don’t forget to reply at a later point.

If you’re a fan of the likes of Google Chrome and Spotify, you’ll be pleased by the Bloomberg report that Apple is potentially working on an iOS update that will allow users to set third-party applications as default.

watchOS 7

While the likes of the iPhone and MacBook may be the big hitters, the Apple Watch remains a big deal for the company, and we expect to get our first proper look at watchOS 7 during WWDC.

Rumoured new features include built-in sleep tracking, sharable watch faces and the capability to measure oxygen content in your blood, which could help detect whether you’re at risk of respiratory issues or cardiac rest.

Apple TV 2020

Lots of speculation points towards an imminent Apple TV 2020 launch, with well-known leaker, Jon Prosser, suggesting the device will feature an A12X processor, which is the same found in the 2018 model of the iPad Pro. There will also apparently be more storage than ever before, with a 128GB capacity option.

A report from 9to5mac also suggests we could hear about a new Apple TV remote. We’re not sure what new features this remote could pack, but many are craving a superior alternative to the current £59 Siri remote.

HomePod 2

Apple’s Echo-rivalling smart speaker could be getting an imminent upgrade, with reports suggesting a HomePod 2 is in the works.

There hasn’t been much reliable information for this product, but with numerous whispers and a price drop for the original, there’s a decent chance it will make an appearance at WWDC 2020.

A report from MacRumors suggests the HomePod could feature 3D hand gestures for extra control, and Face ID for an additional layer of security.

There’s also been a few murmurs claiming there will be a HomePod Mini at a more affordable price, which would make sense since the original arguably failed to hit the world by storm.

Apple AirTags

Apple is set to take on Tile with the AirTags, which are reportedly small trackable devices that you can attach to the likes of your iPhone or MacBook so you can locate them when lost.

These Apple trackers have been rumoured for a long time, with it suggested they will come bundled with future iPhones. However, renowned leaker Jon Prosser claims that AirTags will finally make an appearance at WWDC 2020.

