MacBook Air M2 release date tipped for July 15

Jon Mundy

We may have just been tipped off as to the MacBook Air M2 release date, and it’s just a fortnight away.

MacRumors has issued a post claiming to have heard from a retail source that the MacBook Air M2 will land in shops from July 15. That’s two weeks tomorrow.

Back when Apple announced the M2 during WWDC earlier in June, Apple would only say that it would be available some time in July.

If there’s a more hotly anticipated laptop than the MacBook Air M2 right now, we haven’t seen it. Apple’s all new compact design, allied to the company’s new M2 chip, promise a remarkably complete package.

That super skinny 11.3mm-thick design sees the welcome return of MagSafe charging, as well as a larger and brighter 13.6-inch display with a notch containing an improved 1080p web camera. It’ll come in an expanded range of colours, including Silver, Space Grey, Starlight Gold, and Midnight Blue.

The faster and more efficient M2 chip, meanwhile, promises an 18% CPU performance increase, a 35% GPU performance increase, and 18 hours of battery life.

Prices will start from £1,249, which is a hefty £250 boost over the MacBook Air M1. However, there seems little doubt this close to release that we’re looking at a much improved product.

We’ll know more once we’ve had the opportunity to go hands-on with the MacBook Air M2, and now that we seemingly have a release date, that shouldn’t be too long.

