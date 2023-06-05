Mac Studio (2023) vs Mac Pro (2023): Apple’s high-end desktops compared

Apple has just revealed a boosted M2 Max and M2 Ultra-powered Mac Studio and, more surprisingly, a return for the Mac Pro, powered by the M2 Ultra and expandable PCIe.

For the past year, we’ve heard rumours of both a new Mac Studio and a new Mac Pro but, of late, it seemed like the latter wouldn’t turn up at WWDC, but it has just been revealed. Here’s how the two updated desktops compare.

Order Mac Studio and Mac Pro today

Availability from June 13

Mac Studio (2023) starts at £2099/$1999

Mac Pro (2023) starts at £7199/$6999

Specs and Performance

New M2 Ultra chip for Mac Pro

M2 Max and M2 Ultra for Mac Studio

Apple has revealed a new M2 Ultra for the Mac Pro (2023) and Mac Studio (2023). The Mac Pro also offers PCIe expansion, making it a desktop truly for professionals with extremely demanding workloads.

The Mac Pro is touted as being up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model. You’ll be able to get this chip with up to 192GB of unified memory, at 800GB/s. The chip features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU and starts with twice the memory and storage than the Intel-based Mac Pro.

The new M2 Max for the Mac Studio offers up a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory (at 400GB/s of memory bandwidth). The M2 Ultra inside the Mac Studio offers the same specs as the chip inside the new Mac Pro, but without the option for PCIe expansion.