Mac Studio (2023) vs Mac Pro (2023): Apple’s high-end desktops compared

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Apple has just revealed a boosted M2 Max and M2 Ultra-powered Mac Studio and, more surprisingly, a return for the Mac Pro, powered by the M2 Ultra and expandable PCIe.

For the past year, we’ve heard rumours of both a new Mac Studio and a new Mac Pro but, of late, it seemed like the latter wouldn’t turn up at WWDC, but it has just been revealed. Here’s how the two updated desktops compare.

Price and Release Date

  • Order Mac Studio and Mac Pro today
  • Availability from June 13
  • Mac Studio (2023) starts at £2099/$1999
  • Mac Pro (2023) starts at £7199/$6999

Specs and Performance

  • New M2 Ultra chip for Mac Pro
  • M2 Max and M2 Ultra for Mac Studio

Apple has revealed a new M2 Ultra for the Mac Pro (2023) and Mac Studio (2023). The Mac Pro also offers PCIe expansion, making it a desktop truly for professionals with extremely demanding workloads.

The Mac Pro is touted as being up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model. You’ll be able to get this chip with up to 192GB of unified memory, at 800GB/s. The chip features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU and starts with twice the memory and storage than the Intel-based Mac Pro.

The new M2 Max for the Mac Studio offers up a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory (at 400GB/s of memory bandwidth). The M2 Ultra inside the Mac Studio offers the same specs as the chip inside the new Mac Pro, but without the option for PCIe expansion.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

