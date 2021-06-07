Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Secret new macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 battery feature is a literal lifesaver

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple went into plenty of detail about the forthcoming macOS 12 Monterey and iPad OS 15 updates during WWDC, but left out one particularly intriguing feature – the Low Power Mode currently available on iPhone devices.

The Low Power Mode feature, when enabled, will elongate the battery life of the Mac or iPad in much the same way as it does on the iPhone, according to the macOS Monterey preview page. This should help Mac users eke out a little more power when running short on fuel.

Right now, only the MacBook (Early 2016 and later) and MacBook Pro (Early 2016 and later) are listed as compatible. When first hearing of the feature we figured it might be something only M1-based Apple Silicon Macs benefit from, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“Extend your MacBook battery life with Low Power Mode, which manages energy-intensive apps and processing. It directs power where you need it to get the most out of your battery,” the page reads (via MacRumors).

The addition of the feature will seriously boost the ability to conserve battery on macOS. The previous Energy Saver settings in System Preferences enabled users to customise when the display or device would go to sleep after a certain period of time.

How to download and install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta today

How to download and install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta today

WWDC2021 Chris Smith 58 mins ago
Apple WWDC 2021: Everything announced during the keynote

Apple WWDC 2021: Everything announced during the keynote

WWDC2021 Max Parker 1 hour ago
macOS Monterey: All the new features coming to the iMac and MacBook

macOS Monterey: All the new features coming to the iMac and MacBook

WWDC2021 Max Parker 1 hour ago
6 Ways Apple’s Safari update could spark a Google Chrome exodus in 2021

6 Ways Apple’s Safari update could spark a Google Chrome exodus in 2021

WWDC2021 Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Apple just fixed the most glaring problem with Apple Watch

Apple just fixed the most glaring problem with Apple Watch

WWDC2021 Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Apple M1X: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next processor

Apple M1X: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next processor

WWDC2021 Ryan Jones 2 hours ago

In recent versions of macOS Apple has added a dedicated Battery menu, which only allows for the display to be dimmed when running on battery power and for the device to take a battery-saving power nap without completely entering sleep mode. It’s not clear all of the optimisations that will come through Low Power Mode, but on iPhone the feature affects:

  • Email fetch
  • Background app refresh
  • Automatic downloads
  • Some visual effects
  • Auto-Lock (defaults to 30 seconds)
  • iCloud Photos (temporarily paused)
  • 5G (except for video streaming)

While the iPadOS preview page doesn’t mention Low Power Mode, MacRumors was able to access the feature after installing the first developer preview, which is available today.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.