How to download and install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta today

Apple iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 won’t be out until this autumn, but the first beta is already available for registered Apple developers. Here’s how to try the best new iOS 15 / iPadOS features announced at WWDC today.

This year’s Apple operating system updates are doozies. On iPhone we’ve got new FaceTime scheduling tools and a new SharePlay feature for enjoying media together. Messages and Notifications are getting a boost, while the new Focus feature offers individual profiles for different circumstances like work or sleep.

iPadOS 15 will incorporate the best of iOS 15, but also introduce some iPad-specific features like a new multitasking interface, improved Split View, Quick Notes and live home screen widgets.

Unfortunately, the public beta program isn’t open yet so, for now, only registered Apple developers can jump aboard with the new updates, which will be fleshed out throughout the summer.

It isn’t something we’d recommend for a primary iPhone or iPad at this stage because the first releases will be quite rough around the edges with loads of bugs and unfinished features. The public beta releases, which we expect next month, will be a little smoother. If the device matters to you, make sure you back it up first.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 compatible models

Apple isn’t cutting any veterans from the team in 2021. So, if your iPhone or iPad is capable of running iOS 14/iPad iOS 14 you’re good to go on 2021. That goes all the way back to the iPhone SE (2016) and iPhone 6s (2015). The iPad mini 4 (2015) and iPad Air 2 (2014) and everything newer remain compatible too.

How to register as an Apple developer

As we said, you need to be a registered Apple developer to download the iOS 15/iPadOS 15 beta right now. This costs money, $99 USD a year, to be precise. If you wait for the public beta, it’ll be free. However, if you want to enrol, you can register as an Apple developer here.

How to backup your iPhone or iPad using iCloud

Apple recommends using iCloud to make a backup of everything on your device before installing the beta versions of its software. Depending on how much cloud storage space you have, you can back up the essentials or make a full back-up of everything on your device.

Firstly, ensure you’re connected to Wi-Fi.

Head to Settings > Your name

Select iCloud > iCould Backup > Back Up now.

It’s also still possible to make a physical backup of your iPhone by connecting your iPhone or iPad to your Mac. Here you’ll see the remnants of the iTunes Backup interface. Select Backup Now to save the contents of your phone to your Mac’s hard drive for safe keeping.

How do download iOS 15 and iPad OS developer beta today

First you’ll need to log-in to your Apple developer account . Here you’ll find all of the instructions to install the profiles necessary to download the update on iPhone or iPad. Once the update has finished downloading you’ll be able to head to Settings > General > Profile to initiate the installation process.

Right now you’ll need to jump through some hoops to enjoy iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Honestly? Unless you’re a dev’, you’re better off waiting for the public beta next month.