Logitech G Cloud handheld with Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now fully revealed

After previewing the device last month, Logitech has fully revealed the G Cloud Gaming Handheld device, with availability across the Atlantic starting next month.

The Steam Deck-like device, being made in association with Tencent Games, will be released on October 17 in North America for a pre-order price of $299. It’ll be $349 thereafter. UK price and availability is yet to be announced or confirmed, but we have approached Logitech to news.

Logitech says the Android-based device has been purpose built for cloud gaming and will arrive with services like Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now and the Google Play Store built in. That’ll be handy for streaming video too.

It’ll also enable users to stream their Xbox games libraries locally, from the console itself, and PC games via Steam Link and remote play apps. Overall, it’ll serve-up access to thousands upon thousands of games via the various portals, with everything streamable locally or from the cloud thanks to built-in Wi-Fi.

There’s a MicroSD card slot for expanded storage, but it doesn’t appear as if gamers will be needing too much of that beyond the games, apps and videos they download from the Play Store.

It has a 7-inch 1080p display has a max refresh rate of 60Hz with a 16:9 aspect radio. There’s more than 12-hours of battery life from a 6,000mAH cell, according to a press release, with the device itself weighing 463g.

The specs show it will be powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Given this is a cloud-powered console, the mid-range specs aren’t the biggest deal in the world.

Despite a rather plasticky-looking exterior, Logitech is promising the G Cloud Gaming Handheld has got it where it counts. “Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and re-mappable controls,” the company says.