Nvidia GeForce Now adds 4K streaming on Mac and PC

Nvidia has announced certain subscribers of its GeForce Now cloud gaming service can now access 4K streams on Mac and PC.

Previously, the privilege was reserved for owners of the chipmaker’s Shield TV hardware, but now Nvidia is sharing the love.

Now, those who subscribe to the RTX 3080 tier of the platform – which essentially gives you access to a high-end gaming rig over the cloud – can enjoy compatible games at the 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Previously, the resolution was limited to 1440p.

It almost goes without saying that gamers will need a 4K display or monitor on their laptop or desktop in order to handle the resolution. Among those games are some timely new releases. Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons are now available via GeForce Now.

The timing of the 4K upgrade is significant considering last week Nvidia announced its app had gained native compatibility with Apple’s M1 Macs. Previously, it required Apple’s Rosetta, the translation software designed to bridge the gap while developers adjust their Mac apps for the post-Intel era.

“The newest update to the cloud enables the GeForce NOW macOS app to natively support the Apple M1 chip. This update provides lower power consumption, faster app startup times and an overall elevated GeForce NOW experience on M1-based MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Minis,” Nvidia said last week.

Elsewhere, Nvidia is adding 120fps streaming for RTX 3080 tier subscribers on a number of compatible Android smartphones, including the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and OnePlus 9 Pro.