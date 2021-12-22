LG’s unique 16:18 multitasking DualUp monitor won’t be a pain in the neck

LG is shaking-up its computing products heading into 2022. First came the company’s first ever gaming laptop and now we’ve got the uniquely-shaped DualUp monitor, which is effectively two displays on top of each other.

Coming to CES 2022 in early January, the company says its 16:18 monitor provides the “same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance.” All in all, it sounds like this release could be an early contender for our best monitor list in 2022.

It’s designed for multitasking and for tasks like video editing where you can see a full video display above your timeline and editing tools, for example. Or you could work on a document and have your chat client open beneath.

Save £400 on the lightweight LG Gram laptop We’re not even at Boxing Day yet, and the brilliant and incredibly light LG Gram 14 has seen a massive price drop of £400, bringing the price down to just £949. Amazon

Save 30% with this deal

Now only £949 View Deal

For some people it’ll be a better solution than having multiple monitors on the same desk and it still provides a 27.6-inch (2560 x 2880) display. It supports 300 nits of brightness, HDR10 compatibility and supports 98% of the colour gamut.

The DualUp’s form factor could reduce neck strain. LG says it “helps reduce side-to-side head movements, the main cause of neck pain.” It also ships with an Ergo stand that’ll attach to your desk and save a little space.

In terms of ports, you’ll get 2x HDMI ports, three USB-C ports (one upstream, two downstream). The USB power delivery tech provides 96W of power too.

The company will announce pricing and availability at CES 2022, which starts in the first week of January. The company’s other new monitor, the LG UltraFine Display 4K, 31.5-inch display, which has a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, will be detailed in full too. Elsewhere, LG has always announced its first ever gaming laptop and a soundbar array with a world’s first feature. The LG CES 2022 press conference should be a good one.