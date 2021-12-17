 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New LG S95QR features a world first and is coming to CES 2022

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

LG is usually among the first to preview its CES highlights and its 2022 line-up is no different. Today the Korean firm is showing off a flagship soundbar with Dolby Atmos.

The LG S95QR is a flagship soundbar that promises a max output of 810W and 9.1.5 surround sound channels when coupled with the rear speakers and subwoofer for those looking to upgrade their TV audio with one of the best soundbar options.

The company is also pretty excited about the five up-firing channels which it says includes the world’s first centre up firing speakers. It’ll “improve clarity and enlarge the soundstage for the ultimate in realism,” LG says in the press release.

The company says the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content in particular will benefit from the tech, that makes it appear as if the sound is actually coming from the display, while support for IMAX Enhanced format can enjoy 3D audio. There’s also AI room calibration to ensure you’re getting the best sound for your setup.

You might like…

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung HW-Q950A is 2021’s Best Soundbar

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung HW-Q950A is 2021’s Best Soundbar

Alastair Stevenson 2 months ago
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Review

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Review

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 7 months ago

Naturally, it’ll connect to the TV via HDMI, while there’s support for HDMI 2.1, VRR and features an auto-low-latency mode. However, if you want 4K HDR games at 120Hz, you’ll need to hook the console itself up to the telly instead. There’s support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa too. Meanwhile, with the LG WOWCAST Wi-Fi audio dongle, you’ll be able to enjoy lossless multi-channel audio minus cables.

LG will reveal the full details at CES 2022, which kicks off in January, for this natural successor to the LG SPI1RA. We’d expect the full array to cost around £1,500. The company will be showcasing its entire early 2022 line up at CES, but it’s the televisions most folks are likely to be enthralled with on the floor in Las Vegas.

Have legacy players like LG lost the edge in the sound bar game to the likes of Sonos? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.