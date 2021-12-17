New LG S95QR features a world first and is coming to CES 2022

LG is usually among the first to preview its CES highlights and its 2022 line-up is no different. Today the Korean firm is showing off a flagship soundbar with Dolby Atmos.

The LG S95QR is a flagship soundbar that promises a max output of 810W and 9.1.5 surround sound channels when coupled with the rear speakers and subwoofer for those looking to upgrade their TV audio with one of the best soundbar options.

The company is also pretty excited about the five up-firing channels which it says includes the world’s first centre up firing speakers. It’ll “improve clarity and enlarge the soundstage for the ultimate in realism,” LG says in the press release.

The company says the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content in particular will benefit from the tech, that makes it appear as if the sound is actually coming from the display, while support for IMAX Enhanced format can enjoy 3D audio. There’s also AI room calibration to ensure you’re getting the best sound for your setup.

Naturally, it’ll connect to the TV via HDMI, while there’s support for HDMI 2.1, VRR and features an auto-low-latency mode. However, if you want 4K HDR games at 120Hz, you’ll need to hook the console itself up to the telly instead. There’s support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa too. Meanwhile, with the LG WOWCAST Wi-Fi audio dongle, you’ll be able to enjoy lossless multi-channel audio minus cables.

LG will reveal the full details at CES 2022, which kicks off in January, for this natural successor to the LG SPI1RA. We’d expect the full array to cost around £1,500. The company will be showcasing its entire early 2022 line up at CES, but it’s the televisions most folks are likely to be enthralled with on the floor in Las Vegas.

