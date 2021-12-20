LG’s first ever gaming laptop packs some impressive specs

LG currently only has the lifestyle Gram range in terms of laptops, but it has now announced that it will be moving into the gaming laptop sector with the launch of the UltraGear 17G90Q.

The upcoming LG gaming laptop will pack an 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPU as well as an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. These are some of the most powerful specs you can currently find in a gaming laptop, although the timing is a little strange, with Intel and Nvidia expected to unveil even more powerful components in January during CES 2022.

The UltraGear 17G90Q will also see up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, as well as a 1080p display with a refresh rate that climbs as high as 300Hz. This is clearly a high-end gaming laptop, although The Verge claims it has spotted configurations with an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, indicating there will likely be a large range of specs.

The 17-inch IPS display ensures this is a large gaming laptop, weighing a mighty 2.7kg which is substantially heavier than any of the lifestyle-focused LG Gram laptops – that’s no surprise given the components inside.

LG will also be launching its own software called LG UltraGear Studio, which – like Razer’s Synapse – allows the user to customize performance settings and the RGB lighting.

In a statement to Pocket-lint, LG’s senior vice president of IT business said, “Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximizes convenience and portability.”

LG has confirmed that the UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop will launch in the US and South Korea in ‘early 2022’, becoming available to other territories later on. There’s no word on price just yet, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated as soon as we hear more.