LG V60 ThinQ 5G revealed as an early Surface Duo rival

LG has unveiled its latest LG V60 ThinQ flagship, offering users a modest upgrade on last year’s dual screen V50.

LG unveiled the V60 in a press release on Wednesday, marketing its 5G connectivity as a key selling point for the handset.

“Our strategy is to introduce differentiated 5G devices to meet the rise in consumer demands as the global 5G market matures,” said Morris Lee, president of LG Mobile Communication.

“The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with the Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who love to create, consume and share content in the 5G era.”

The only other atypical feature on show is its dual-screen add-on. The add-on works the same way as it did on the V50, letting you attach a second screen to the phone using a custom case from LG. The case appears to work the same way it did on the V50 and will let you run and display two apps simultaneously.

When docked, the phone has a similar book-like design to Microsoft’s hotly anticipated Surface Duo, which features a physical hinge connecting two screens. We haven’t had a chance to test the Duo, but the custom Windows Android skin demoed at its launch last year showed off a much more diverse set of features taking advantage of the dual-screens setup.

Outside of this, the phone’s specs are what we expect to see on many upcoming 2020 flagships. It has a mixed metal and glass main body with chamfered edges, that houses a sizable 6.8-inch OLED display. On the top edge there’s a hole-punch notch housing the front 10-megapixel snapper.

Around back you’ll find a custom triple sensor camera setup that combines a time of flight (ToF) sensor with 64-megapixel main and 13-megapixel wide angle lenses.

Under the hood it’ll run using Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 CPU – the same used in the US Galaxy S20 line and 8GB RAM. The specs mean the phone should easily handle most tasks, including 3D gaming with zero issues.

A 5000mAh battery powers the phone and, according to LG, will offer users “all day 5G connectivity.”

The only downside is that the screen is slightly low res compared to most competing flagships. The primary and case display both feature 2460 x 1080. This means they won’t be as sharp as the competing S20, which features a QHD+ resolution display.

Curiously LG’s also not loaded the phone with a high refresh rate panel. Unlike most modern flagships – like the 90Hz OnePlus 7T Pro and 120Hz Galaxy S20 – the V60’s screen is locked to 60Hz. This means it on paper won’t be as smooth to use or responsive as its rivals.

The two omissions are likely cost cutting measures designed to keep the V60’s price down. This is pure speculation, however, as LG hasn’t revealed any info on the V60’s upfront cost. The only info we have is that it’ll launch in North America, Europe and Asia next month.

