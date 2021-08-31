LG has unveiled a new UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 bespoke designed for multiplayer gaming.

Over here at Trusted Reviews, we love a chunky headset, but that doesn’t mean you should also have to wear one if you want to chat with your friends while you game.

For anyone looking to leave behind headsets and earphones, LG is launching the UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9, which should give players the chance to enjoy their games with high-quality sound while still getting involved in chat channels and voice calls.

This is in the form of a soundbar, which can sit on your desk and function as a speaker while gaming or watching TV.

The UltraGear GP9 also includes built-in microphones that should be able to clearly pick up anything you say so you can stay in the loop with your friends as you play.

LG claims that the mics unique echo-cancellation algorithm is able to distinguish between background noise and your own voice, so your voice should carry clearly and not get bogged down by whatever our doing on your PC.

The speaker also features Game Genre Optimizer, which includes two modes that customise your game audio to match your game. The FPS Mode is best for first-person shooters, unsurprisingly, and should keep you clued into the smallest noises that could help you locate your enemy.

The RTS Mode is best for real-time strategy games, including racing games, as it will ramp up the genuine spatial sound so you can be immersed in your gameplay experience.

The UltraGear GP9 also features virtual surround sound as well as a 3.5mm audio jack for anyone who likes the option of donning a headset from time to time.

Regardless of your gaming set up the UltraGear GP9 should fit right in, with RGB lighting and a sleek design it shouldn’t draw too much attention, unless you want it to.

The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 should be launching in South Korea and the US, as well as some select markets in Europe, starting from September, so mark your calendars if you’re keen to see how you’ll game without a headset.