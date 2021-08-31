 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG’s new UltraGear Gaming Speaker wants to replace headsets

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

LG has unveiled a new UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 bespoke designed for multiplayer gaming.

Over here at Trusted Reviews, we love a chunky headset, but that doesn’t mean you should also have to wear one if you want to chat with your friends while you game.

For anyone looking to leave behind headsets and earphones, LG is launching the UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9, which should give players the chance to enjoy their games with high-quality sound while still getting involved in chat channels and voice calls.

This is in the form of a soundbar, which can sit on your desk and function as a speaker while gaming or watching TV.

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9

The UltraGear GP9 also includes built-in microphones that should be able to clearly pick up anything you say so you can stay in the loop with your friends as you play.

LG claims that the mics unique echo-cancellation algorithm is able to distinguish between background noise and your own voice, so your voice should carry clearly and not get bogged down by whatever our doing on your PC.

The speaker also features Game Genre Optimizer, which includes two modes that customise your game audio to match your game. The FPS Mode is best for first-person shooters, unsurprisingly, and should keep you clued into the smallest noises that could help you locate your enemy.

The RTS Mode is best for real-time strategy games, including racing games, as it will ramp up the genuine spatial sound so you can be immersed in your gameplay experience.

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9
LEAD Technologies Inc. V1.01

The UltraGear GP9 also features virtual surround sound as well as a 3.5mm audio jack for anyone who likes the option of donning a headset from time to time.

Regardless of your gaming set up the UltraGear GP9 should fit right in, with RGB lighting and a sleek design it shouldn’t draw too much attention, unless you want it to.

The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 should be launching in South Korea and the US, as well as some select markets in Europe, starting from September, so mark your calendars if you’re keen to see how you’ll game without a headset.

You might like…

Images and specs for the GoPro Hero 10 Black have leaked

Images and specs for the GoPro Hero 10 Black have leaked

Deathloop: All we know about the upcoming shooter

Deathloop: All we know about the upcoming shooter

Best Gaming Headset 2021: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Best Gaming Headset 2021: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.