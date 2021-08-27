From the developers that bought us such titles like Dishonored and Prey, Deathloop is one of the most exciting games of the year, promising mind-bending time loop shenanigans.

Read on to find out everything we currently know about Deathloop, including the release date, prices and some juicy gameplay details. Keep this page bookmarked to stay in the loop, the Deathloop that is.

Deathloop is set to launch on 14 September 2021, so is only a few weeks away from release.

Deathloop will be available to play on PC via the Steam store and the Bethesda store, respectively.

You will also be able to play it on the PS5, but if you’re a Microsoft fan you will be waiting a bit longer. Deathloop will make its way over to the Xbox Series X, but at least a full year after the PS5 release.

Price

Deathloop is currently available for pre-order, with the choice between the Standard and Deluxe Editions up for grabs.

On the PlayStation Store, you can get the Standard Edition for £59.99 and the Deluxe for £79.99

If you do pre-order, you will be treated to a few bonuses, including a unique weapon, the Royal Protector Machete (a PS5 exclusive), a unique character skin and one trinket.

Meanwhile, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition will get you even more goodies, like the Eat The Rich Tribunal unique weapon and “Sharp Shooter” Julianna unique character skin. Check out the other bonus content in the list below:

Base Game

Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive)

Unique Weapon: .44 Karat Fourpounder

Character Skin: “Party Crasher” Colt

Original Game Soundtrack Selections

Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

Over at the Steam store, you can bag the Standard Edition for £49.99 and the Deluxe for £64.99. All of the bonus content is the same, apart from the PS5 exclusives.

Is it on Game Pass?

Xbox lovers will be waiting around a little longer for this game. However, it will likely join Game Pass in the future since Xbox now owns Bethesda. Expect it to arrive on Game Pass in the second half of 2022 at the absolute earliest.

Trailers

Looking back at the official PS5 gameplay reveal trailer, you get a great look at the amazing visuals and a little glimpse into Colt’s story, living in a time-warped world.

You can also check out the latest trailer, Déjà Vu, which introduces even more characters and shows us the ability of Colt’s rival, Julianna, as she transforms into other NPCs.

Gameplay

Deathloop is a first-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of Colt, who’s trying to put an end to the time loop that’s trapped everyone on the island in an endless cycle.

We can expect the usual FPS run and gun that we’re used to, with supernatural elements sprinkled in for good measure. Colt’s abilities should help keep things interesting, as he’ll be able to do teleport, stop bullets in the air and turn semi-invisible, to name a few.

Arkane mentioned in an interview with IGN that Deathloop will be borrowing a few supernatural powers from Dishonored, so any fans of the franchise might find some familiarity here.

The game won’t feature an autosave function, and if you die, you go right back to the start of the time loop. This will really put you in the position of the protagonist, as you’ll only have one shot to get things right, but will retain objects and weapons after death.

Almost 10 minutes of gameplay was recently released, showing Colt assisting Alexis ‘The Wolf’, and explored a little of the relationship between Colt and his rival. We also get a glimpse of three of his powers in action.

Keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews for more details on Deathloop, including our final verdict in the upcoming review.