 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Images and specs for the GoPro Hero 10 Black have leaked

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Some new leaks are showing off how the GoPro Hero 10 Black will look, and some juicy details on the camera specs.

It’s good news for anyone who couldn’t wait for the GoPro Hero 10 Black to launch, as images and details of the new camera have apparently leaked in full.

WinFuture, who also was able to “leak” the redesigned GoPro Hero 9 Black, is claiming that the new GoPro camera will look pretty much identical to last year’s miniature camera but this time will feature a more powerful GP2 processor, of GoPro design. This should improve the device’s overall performance.

GoPro Hero 10 Black
Credit: WinFuture

If you were looking for a more powerful camera the Hero 10 Black should fit that bill, as the new GP2 processor is expected to provide a big increase in performance, with support for 5.3K videos.

The 5.3K videos should also be able to run at a smooth 60fps, while the 4K videos will be pushed to 120fps, which should be pretty useful for anyone looking to shoot in slow-motion.

And for even more options to film, the Hero 10 Black should also be capable of recording at 2.7K at 240fps, which will be at a lower resolution but will be even better for motion controls.

It’s also been suggested that there will be a new image sensor which should be able to boost up photo resolution from 20 to 23 megapixels.

GoPro Hero 10 Black
Credit: WinFuture

GoPro will also be working on its in-camera software stabilisation, as updates will be coming to HyperSmooth 4.0 and TimeWarp 3.0 for time-lapse videos.

Some features we all know and love should also be returning from last year, including watertight housing up to a 10-metre depth, touch and voice control and the front and rear displays.

Since all this is technically speculation, we can’t confirm anything yet, including the pricing or release information, but if GoPro’s history is anything to go off the announcement should be here in just a few weeks.

You might like…

A slew of new retro games could soon hit Switch Online

A slew of new retro games could soon hit Switch Online

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 lifts Walkie Talkie from Apple Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 lifts Walkie Talkie from Apple Watch

Lego Star Wars Battles is returning as an Apple Arcade exclusive

Lego Star Wars Battles is returning as an Apple Arcade exclusive

New Xiaomi 12 could have a lower resolution camera

New Xiaomi 12 could have a lower resolution camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have special Protect Battery feature

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have special Protect Battery feature

The new PS5 revision has a much smaller heatsink

The new PS5 revision has a much smaller heatsink

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.