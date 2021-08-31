Images and specs for the GoPro Hero 10 Black have leaked

Some new leaks are showing off how the GoPro Hero 10 Black will look, and some juicy details on the camera specs.

It’s good news for anyone who couldn’t wait for the GoPro Hero 10 Black to launch, as images and details of the new camera have apparently leaked in full.

WinFuture, who also was able to “leak” the redesigned GoPro Hero 9 Black, is claiming that the new GoPro camera will look pretty much identical to last year’s miniature camera but this time will feature a more powerful GP2 processor, of GoPro design. This should improve the device’s overall performance.

If you were looking for a more powerful camera the Hero 10 Black should fit that bill, as the new GP2 processor is expected to provide a big increase in performance, with support for 5.3K videos.

The 5.3K videos should also be able to run at a smooth 60fps, while the 4K videos will be pushed to 120fps, which should be pretty useful for anyone looking to shoot in slow-motion.

And for even more options to film, the Hero 10 Black should also be capable of recording at 2.7K at 240fps, which will be at a lower resolution but will be even better for motion controls.

It’s also been suggested that there will be a new image sensor which should be able to boost up photo resolution from 20 to 23 megapixels.

GoPro will also be working on its in-camera software stabilisation, as updates will be coming to HyperSmooth 4.0 and TimeWarp 3.0 for time-lapse videos.

Some features we all know and love should also be returning from last year, including watertight housing up to a 10-metre depth, touch and voice control and the front and rear displays.

Since all this is technically speculation, we can’t confirm anything yet, including the pricing or release information, but if GoPro’s history is anything to go off the announcement should be here in just a few weeks.