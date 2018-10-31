LG foldable phone set for CES 2019 – could it steal Samsung’s thunder?

We’ve been waiting all year for Samsung’s foldable phone to finally hit the scene. However, we’re just about in November and, despite various hints, it’s nowhere to be seen.

It now appears LG is preparing to commandeer that thunder by returning to the arena it first visited in 2015. The word that LG is preparing its own smartphone with a foldable display comes from noted tipster Evan “@evleaks” Blass, who reckons LG is lining-up an unveiling at CES 2019, in early January.

This wouldn’t be LG’s first rodeo. The company launched the G Flex phone way back in 2015. It arrived with a banana-shaped display, which shaped naturally to the face. However, the more impressive innovation was the way the phone was able to bend under strain. It was possible to push the device flat from a face down position without damaging the display.

The company followed this up with the G Flex 2 in 2016, but like many of LG’s recent smartphone innovations, the trend failed to catch on.

Of course, approaching four years on, the idea of what we expect from an advanced smartphone with a flexible display has changed. The next-generation will be expected to actually fold and, according to Blass, that’s what LG plans to show off.

There’s still a couple of months for Samsung to make its unveiling here. Previously, the company hinted its foldable phone will arrive at its developers’ conference, which takes place next week on November 7-8.

It’s still not clear whether the device Samsung showcases will be ready for consumers, or its yet another prototype on the road to an eventual launch.

Regardless, after a year fretting about notches and in-display fingerprint sensors, we may finally get some more transformative smartphone design features in 2019.

Is a foldable display the smartphone trend you’re most looking forward to in 2019? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.