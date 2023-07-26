Lenovo Tab P12 and Tab M10 5G tablets announced

Lenovo has announced a pair of new tablets, the large and media-focused Tab P12 and the more portable Tab M10 5G.

The Lenovo Tab P12 is being described as a “back-to-school device for high school and college-age students”, and is built for a mixture of work and play. To that end, it packs an expansive 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 60Hz LTPS LCD display into a 615g body, and quad JBL speakers.

It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with either 4 or 8GB of RAM. There’s either 128 or 256GB of internal storage, with the potential for microSD card expansion.

The tablet is driven by a fairly meaty 10,200mAh battery that can supposedly support 10 hours of video playback. There’s a 13MP camera around front with an ultra-wide FOV, and an 8MP sensor on the back.

The Lenovo Tab P12 will seemingly ship with the new Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus as standard. It also ships with a bunch of education-focused apps, including Nebo and MyScript Calculator 2, WPS with three months of premium features for free, Lenovo NotePad, and a free year of ADP One services in select markets.

We reviewed the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro last year, and found it to be “a more affordable, if not exactly cheap, alternative to Samsung’s and Apple’s largest tablets”. Hopefully the Tab P12 can remove that qualifier from the equation.

As for the Lenovo Tab M10 5G, it’s a slightly more compact (but still full-sized) affair with a 10.61-inch 2K (1200 x 2000) display running at a more rapid 90Hz. It’s powered by an entry-level Snapdragon 695 5G processor with either 4 or 6GB of RAM and a fixed 128GB of storage. Once again, there’s microSD card potential here.

Perhaps the key spec here is 5G connectivity. Together with that smaller display and a weight of 490g it’s a much more portable affair.

You get a pretty standard camera provision of a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, with none of the same ultra-wide claims for the latter.

It’s powered by a 7,700mAh battery for up to 12 hours of video playback.

In terms of pricing, the Lenovo Tab P12 will start from just €399 with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus included, and €499 with a ThinkPad-inspired keyboard added into the mix. It’ll be available in select markets from July (so pretty much immediately).

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G will start from €399, and will be available from August.