Apple Event confirmed for next week, with iPhone 13 reveal expected

An Apple Event has officially been confirmed to take place next week on 14th September 2021.

Apple sent round an invitation to media for its event today, confirming it will be broadcasted from Apple Park at 10am PDT (6pm UK time) next Tuesday.

The Apple Event will be a digital-only event, but anyone will be able to watch the showcase live – so don’t worry if you don’t have an invite in your inbox.

While Apple hasn’t revealed which new devices it will unveil at the event, it’s widely expected that the company will announce the iPhone 13, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and iPad Mini 6.

Rumours suggest the iPhone 13 could feature a 120Hz refresh rate, a smaller notch and a camera with an upgraded ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the AirPods 3 could adopt a similar design to the AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch 7 may be getting a redesign as well as blood glucose tracking and a bigger battery. And let’s not forget about the iPad Mini 6, which is rumoured to be upgraded with a Mini LED screen.

But what about the Mac? There’s chance that Apple will show off the new MacBook Pro 2021 and Mac Mini 2021, but reports indicate that Apple is more likely going to unveil those devices during a separate event in either October or November.

The MacBook Pro and Mac Mini are both expected to be fitted with a new Apple M1X chip, which could boost their performances to new heights.

Trusted Reviews will be covering the Apple Event live next week, so keep an eye on our newsfeed for all of the latest news. You can also keep up to date via our Twitter feed, so you can be among the first to see the iPhone 13 in all of its glory.