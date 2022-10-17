Leaked Spotify Platinum with Hi-Fi tier sounds like a win for Apple Music

Spotify’s Hi-Fi lossless audio tier could finally be close to launch, according to a survey sent to one loyal subscriber who’d decided it was time for a change.

A 10-year Spotify Premium subscriber, who decided to leave for Apple Music, was asked whether they’d consider re-upping for a future Spotify Platinum tier.

It appears that at a floated price of $19.99, any Spotify Platinum tier will cost double the existing streaming $9.99 Spotify Premium subscription.

Apple Music offers its Lossless content to all subscribers who pay the standard $9.99 subscription fee, as it does with Spatial Audio.

Spotify, it seems, is going the Tidal route with a 100% price increase for those wishing to access hi-res audio. However, there will be other benefits for Platinum subscribers, according to the survey received by the departing user (via 9to5Mac).

That would include everything that individual Premium subscribers get, plus:

Spotify Hi-Fi

Studio Sound

Headphone Tuner

Audio Insights

Library Pro

Playlist Pro

Limited-ad Spotify podcasts

We’re not sure what many of these features actually mean right now. Limited-ad Spotify Podcasts (gee, thanks?) speaks for itself. Some others seem self-explanatory, such as the headphone tuner. However, Studio Sound (perhaps master recordings?), Audio Insights (deeper stats pertaining to your listening habits?) and Library/Playlist Pro could refer to a few different things.

So, it’s interesting that Spotify would ask a departing subscriber whether they’d re-up for these features without describing what they are. Spotify has been promising a Hi-Fi feature for well over a year now, but has reportedly been unable to lock down the particulars with stakeholders. Hopefully this does mean it’s on there way soon, albeit as a cost.

Would you be willing to double your subscription plan in order to access Spotify Platinum? Or do you expect lossless audio to be included with your subscription fee? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.