Pixel 9 range photos leak on eve of Google I/O
The first live images of the Pixel 9 range have seemingly appeared online in a live photo leak just ahead of Google I/O.
Less than a day ahead of the big Google I/O event, photos of the company’s next flagship smartphone range have seemingly leaked online.
The images, from Russian-language website Rozetked (via Android Police), appear to show the three-strong Pixel 9 series. This includes the Pixel 9 itself, as well as the Pixel 9 Pro and the provisionally titled Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Said images serve to confirm Google’s forthcoming design language overhaul, which involves dropping the curves of the Pixel 8 series in favour of a more angular, flat-edged look. Meanwhile, the iconic camera visor no longer melds into the side frame, but stands apart as a distinct lozenge, rather like the Pixel Fold.
The Pro models seemingly got with a matte back and glossy sides, while the regular Pixel 9 goes with a matte frame and glossy back. The corners seem rounder than before.
We’ve heard previously that Google would be splitting its Pro range between smaller and larger models. It might sound like the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the new device here, but really it’s that smaller Pixel 9 Pro, which crams many of the same Pro features into a body the size of the Pixel 9.
It seems the Pixel 9 has a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3-inch and the Pixel 9 Pro XL a 6.7-inch screen, all with 120Hz refresh rates. The Pixel 9 Pro apparently offsets that slightly bigger display with smaller bezels compared to the Pixel 9.
The Pixel 9 Pro duo will apparently have three 50MP cameras, with the telephoto capable of a 5x zoom. The Pixel 9 will have a dual camera set-up, like previous non-Pro Pixels.
Products routinely leak in the days leading up to their launch, of course, but here’s the thing: the Pixel 9 series likely won’t be announced until November. With the Pixel 8a already out there, and the Pixel Fold 2 rumoured to now be part of the Pixel 9 line-up, Google may not have any Pixel phone hardware on show at tonight’s Google I/O keynote.