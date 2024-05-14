Pixel 9 range photos leak on eve of Google I/O

The first live images of the Pixel 9 range have seemingly appeared online in a live photo leak just ahead of Google I/O.

Less than a day ahead of the big Google I/O event, photos of the company’s next flagship smartphone range have seemingly leaked online.

The images, from Russian-language website Rozetked (via Android Police), appear to show the three-strong Pixel 9 series. This includes the Pixel 9 itself, as well as the Pixel 9 Pro and the provisionally titled Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Said images serve to confirm Google’s forthcoming design language overhaul, which involves dropping the curves of the Pixel 8 series in favour of a more angular, flat-edged look. Meanwhile, the iconic camera visor no longer melds into the side frame, but stands apart as a distinct lozenge, rather like the Pixel Fold.

The Pro models seemingly got with a matte back and glossy sides, while the regular Pixel 9 goes with a matte frame and glossy back. The corners seem rounder than before.

Image: Rozetked

We’ve heard previously that Google would be splitting its Pro range between smaller and larger models. It might sound like the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the new device here, but really it’s that smaller Pixel 9 Pro, which crams many of the same Pro features into a body the size of the Pixel 9.

It seems the Pixel 9 has a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3-inch and the Pixel 9 Pro XL a 6.7-inch screen, all with 120Hz refresh rates. The Pixel 9 Pro apparently offsets that slightly bigger display with smaller bezels compared to the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9 Pro duo will apparently have three 50MP cameras, with the telephoto capable of a 5x zoom. The Pixel 9 will have a dual camera set-up, like previous non-Pro Pixels.

Products routinely leak in the days leading up to their launch, of course, but here’s the thing: the Pixel 9 series likely won’t be announced until November. With the Pixel 8a already out there, and the Pixel Fold 2 rumoured to now be part of the Pixel 9 line-up, Google may not have any Pixel phone hardware on show at tonight’s Google I/O keynote.