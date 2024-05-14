Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung might not release a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable after all

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung is reportedly having second thoughts about releasing a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable.

Back in January we reported on industry tittle tattle suggesting that Samsung was looking to introduce a new cheaper variant of its full-sized foldable smartphone in 2024.

This was followed in February by claims that the manufacturer was actually looking to go in completely the opposite direction, and release an ‘Ultra’ model of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

If you’re sensing some indecision on Samsung’s part, then a new report from South Korean website The Elec would seem to support that. According to this fresh report, Samsung has now fully reconsidered its 2024 foldable plans, and has ditched – or at least delayed – its plans to launch a cheaper foldable.

Apparently, the manufacturer has been unable to make its cheaper foldable prototype as thin as rival efforts from Huawei. It was thought that by omitting the technology needed for S Pen support, Samsung would be able to create a device that was lighter on your pocket in every sense, but that hasn’t borne fruit as yes.

Besides this lack of a crucial differentiating factor (aside from the price), the report cites general industry uncertainty as a reason for Samsung’s hesitancy.

There’s no mention of the Ultra model at all, though claims that the company will only release two foldables in 2024 – a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and a Galaxy Z Flip 6 – would suggest that this rumour too won’t be coming to pass. At least not in 2024.

