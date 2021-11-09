Leaked laptop flaunts Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and Intel Alder Lake upgrades

An HP Omen 17 gaming laptop has seemingly leaked online, featuring a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H Alder Lake processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

You won’t be able to find these specs on the market right now, with Intel tipped to launch the mobile variants of its 12th Gen chips early next year, while Nvidia hasn’t even confirmed that a more powerful GPU could be making its way to laptops shortly.

The leak comes courtesy of Geekbench 5 (spotted by Wccftech), with its database revealing that a HP Omen 17 gaming laptop is packing these unreleased components.

The Intel Core i7-12700H is listed as having 14 cores and 20 threads, and looks set to be built on the same architecture as the new Alder Lake desktop processors thanks to Intel’s new scalable technology.

We were really impressed with the performance gains of the Intel Core i9-12900K, so it will be very interesting to see whether the laptop counterparts will see a similar uplift.

By looking at the OpenCL test, we can see that the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is listed as having 58 compute units, 16GB memory and a maximum frequency of 1395 MHz.

Those specs are understandably not as impressive as the desktop equivalent of the RTX 3080 Ti, but it should still offer one of the best GPU performances around when it comes to laptops that specialise in content creation or gaming.

Intel and Nvidia have not shared any dates of when these laptop components could be officially unveiled, but we’re willing to bet they’ll likely turn up at the CES 2022 event in January next year.

Either way, make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest developments.