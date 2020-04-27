The Last of Us 2 will finally arrive on June 19, Ghost of Tsushima on July 17

The twice-delayed release of The Last of Us 2 will finally happen on June 19, Sony has confirmed.

The long-awaited sequel to the 2013 Naughty Dog classic will drop in early summer, which is great news for those fearing an indefinite delay.

At the beginning of April Naughty Dog cited “logistics beyond our control” were preventing it launching the PS4 exclusive “to our satisfaction” on the planned May 29 release date.

Thankfully, the hold up is just three weeks, meaning we’ll be rejoining Joel and Ellie sooner rather than later. It’s great news for those who greeted major plot spoilers with dread when they emerged on Monday.

Related: The Last of Us Part 2

In the same blog post, Herman Hulst, the head of worldwide studios for SIE, also confirmed another delayed title, Ghost of Tsushima will land on July 17. The action-adventure game from Sucker Punch Productions, the developer of InFamous, had been slated to launch on June 26.

The title will take us to feudal Japan, where you’ll take on the role of Jin, a samurai seeking revenge for the murder of his masters while he defends his homeland from a Mongolian invasion.

The team behind the game tweeted: “As you may have seen, Ghost of Tsushima is moving out just a few weeks to July 17. There have certainly been challenges in adapting to game development in a Work From Home environment, but thanks to an incredible effort by our worldwide team, Ghost is nearly ready for release…”

“I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances,” Hulst wrote in the blog post. “Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months.”

Which of the two PS4 exclusives are you most looking forward to playing this summer? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …