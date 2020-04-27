Spoiler alert: Huge The Last of Us 2 plot details have leaked online

Major plot details regarding The Last of Us 2 have emerged online following its indefinite delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so players should be very careful of spoilers.

The leak emerged on the internet earlier last week, appearing to stem from a QA tester working from home who seemingly hadn’t been paid by Sony or Naughty Dog. None of this is confirmed, so take the source details with a grain of salt.

What was leaked, however, appears completely legitimate. It features a near-complete build of the game with content such as chapter selection, unfinished multiplayer code and all of the cutscenes being spoiled, with little being left to the imagination in terms of spoilers.

Sony is working to remove major spoilers from the internet, having terminated the original YouTube channel and removing videos from those where things have been reuploaded.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Sadly, once something has spread online it’s nearly impossible to remove it, so if you’re hoping to remain unspoiled we’d mute certain topics on social media, since we’ve already seen a bunch of plot details doing the rounds.

The Last of Us 2 was originally scheduled to launch on May 29th, but was delayed due to logistic issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sony and Naughty Dog said they weren’t in a position to provide a global launch that lives up to what players are expecting.

Now, the release date remains unclear, although we imagine Joel and Ellie’s latest adventure will arrive before the launch of PS5, otherwise Sony risks muddying the waters with its PS4 exclusive swansong. We’ll be sure to this update this story if Sony responds to the avalanche of leaks.

Given the spread, we imagine it will need to be addressed at some point. For now, check out our The Last of Us 2 hub for all the lastest news and information.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…